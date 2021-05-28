T.R. Williams returns to the mound

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - T.R. Williams returned to the mound Thursday night.

The Page County High School senior baseball star made his first pitching appearance of the 2021 season in the Panthers’ 5-2 win over Luray. Williams pitched the top of the seventh inning: he struck out two batters, walked one, and picked up a save in the process.

It was a triumphant return for Williams, who earlier this year was diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome and was unable to move his body for a period of time. The talented left-hander, who has already signed to play at Virginia Tech, is still rehabbing and recovering from the illness as he works his way back to 100%.

“It felt great,” said Williams, following his pitching appearance Thursday night. “It felt just like I have been on the field the whole time. It just came right back to me and I just started dealing.”

Williams continued: “You know my body felt great, my arm felt great. It felt like I was throwing harder than ever, so far, so you know it’s great to be back.”

Williams made his season debut last Friday when he served as Page County’s DH in a win at East Rockingham.

