Two Valley Health Medical Practices Merge in Luray

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Health Page Memorial Hospital Family Medicine | Luray is merging with Valley Health Page Memorial Hospital Family and Internal Medicine and will operate under that name at 135 Memorial Drive effective Monday, June 7, according to a Friday press release from Valley Health.

The release states that the consolidation will create one robust Valley Health provider group in Luray specializing in family and internal medicine, with convenient on-site laboratory services and access to hospital-based imaging and other services.

“We are fortunate to have a strong corps of talented and compassionate providers in our community,” said Page Memorial Hospital President N. Travis Clark. “With a few physicians moving to other opportunities within the system, this was a logical time to join forces and form one strong primary care practice in Luray. Merging these well-respected medical groups will enable us to remain flexible and further improve the services we provide to local families.”

The following relocations are occurring along with the practice merger:

Tresha Ward, MD, will join Valley Health Page Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic, also on the hospital campus, at 125 Memorial Drive.

Two physicians – Manpreet Arshi MD, and Ruben Villeda, MD – are moving north to join Warren Memorial Hospital Family Medicine | Riverton Commons.

Two family medicine physicians – brothers Rocky Fowler, MD, and Tolvert Fowler, MD – are leaving a Valley Health practice in Front Royal to join the Luray practice.

The Page Free Clinic is relocating from its downtown location to the vacated family medicine office on June 8, offering providers and patients convenient access to services on the PMH campus.

“There has been an ongoing evolution of physician practices within the Page Memorial Hospital ambulatory care system. What has not changed is our emphasis on patient care and doing what we can to make lives better and longer,” said James Dale, DO, Clinic Director, Page Family Practice and Internal Medicine, and PMH Medical Staff President. “All of us at Page Family Practice and Internal Medicine welcome the staff and providers from Dr. Switzer’s practice under our roof in what we expect will be a seamless transition. All the while we will uphold the Valley Health mission of serving our community by improving health.”

As of June 7, Valley Health Page Memorial Hospital Family & Internal Medicine will include the following providers:

James Dale, DO, internal medicine

Rocky Fowler, MD, family medicine

Tolvert Fowler, MD, family medicine

D. Brooke Miller, MD, family medicine

David Switzer, MD, family medicine

Cheryl Blanche, DNP, family medicine

Emily Cannon, NP, family medicine

Tiffany Judd-Alishauskas, NP, family medicine

Matthew Payne, NP, family medicine

Robin Rider, NP, family medicine

Laura Britton Stace, CPNP, pediatrics

“We anticipate the merger, in conjunction with the recruitment of Drs. Rocky and Tolvert Fowler, will expand access and services available to patients of all ages, offering well over 100 years of collective clinical experience across the provider group,” said David Switzer, MD, family medicine physician and a Valley Health director of Population Health.

Carol Weare with Valley Health says the practice welcomes new patients. In-person office visits have resumed, although telehealth is still an option if appropriate. Providers are administering the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to patients. Walk-in hours and same-day appointments will be available again effective June 1.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.