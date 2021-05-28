Advertisement

Bahena Rivera found guilty of murder in Mollie Tibbetts killing

Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown delivers his closing arguments in his trial, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A verdict has been reached in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial, and an announcement is expected soon.

Bahena Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in Poweshiek County, Iowa in 2018. Tibbetts disappeared while out for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Investigators said Bahena Rivera led them to her body in a cornfield several weeks later.

The jury deliberated for seven hours following closing arguments.

Day one of jury deliberation ended after three hours on Thursday and resumed at 8:33 a.m. on Friday.

The jury is made up of seven men and five women. Nine of the jurors are white and three are Hispanic, Latino or Spanish. They range in ages between 19 and 71.

Prosecutors allege that Bahena Rivera attacked Tibbetts while she was running and then dumped her body in a cornfield.

Bahena Rivera claimed that two mystery men killed Tibbetts but forced him to drive them and left him with the body.

Copyright 2021 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

