Advertisement

Warner gives statement on Senate vote to establish January 6 commission

Senator Warner provides a statement after Senate vote on Capitol riot commission.
Senator Warner provides a statement after Senate vote on Capitol riot commission.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following after the Senate failed to reach the required 60-vote threshold to establish a bipartisan, independent commission to examine the U.S. Capitol insurrection that occurred on January 6, 2021:

“Today, in the very room that a violent mob desecrated while attempting to undermine our democracy, my colleagues opted out of pursuing a fulsome and transparent investigation into the security failures and actions that ultimately led up to the tragic events on January 6.

“It’s only been four months since the country, and the world, watched in real-time as insurrectionists breached and stormed the United States Capitol. Unfortunately today, there are those who believe that we can simply just wash our hands of what happened, and some who continue to peddle the kind of disinformation that instigated the insurrection in the first place. What we know is this: the actions that day only gave succor to our nation’s enemies, who rejoiced at the thought of democracy’s fragility. Despite the failure of today’s vote, my colleagues in the House and Senate must not shirk our responsibility to seek answers and accountability, and to reassure the American people that our democracy stands strong.”

The press release also stated that in February, Sen. Warner – a senior member of the Rules Committee – participated in congressional hearing convened by the Senate Rules Committee and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee examining the security failures that enabled a mob supporting former President Donald Trump to overrun the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Following the attack on January 6, as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Sen. Warner has also pushed to examine how violent domestic extremists continue to pose a significant threat to our nation, according to Friday’s release.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta County supervisor takes issue over Sheriff’s Facebook post about funding body cameras
The project will create 24 new jobs in the Friendly City, according to Thursday’s press release.
Governor Northam Announces Plastic Manufacturer to Establish U.S. Corporate Headquarters in Harrisonburg
Cheyanne Nicole Kisling, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Cheyanne Nicole Kisling
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday

Latest News

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Debate
UVA Center for Politics shares what’s different about third Democratic gubernatorial debate
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
AG Herring issues statement on abortion access
On May 15, Gov. Northam lifted the mask mandate for those who have been fully vaccinated.
Speaker Filler-Corn announces return to in-person session