Waynesboro police officer retires after 35 years of duty

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After 35 years on the force, Officer Walter Wallace retired from the Waynesboro Police Department on Thursday.

According to the agency, Wallace joined the department in September 1985 and served the community in a variety of positions including his role as patrol officer, a bike officer, a school resource officer, a DARE officer and a PULSAR coordinator.

On the Waynesboro Police Department Facebook page, photos of Wallace were captioned: “We will miss you, Walter. Enjoy retirement!”

The agency also posted the video of his final dispatch where Wallace heard a message from the dispatcher. He was surrounded by people applauding him outside of his police cruiser.

