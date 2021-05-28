Advertisement

Waynesboro police officer retires after 35 years of duty

By Kyle Rogers
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - After 35 years on the force, Officer Walter Wallace retired from the Waynesboro Police Department on Thursday.

According to the agency, Wallace joined the department in September 1985 and served the community in a variety of positions including his role as patrol officer, a bike officer, a school resource officer, a DARE officer and a PULSAR coordinator.

On the Waynesboro Police Department Facebook page, photos of Wallace were captioned: “We will miss you, Walter. Enjoy retirement!”

Today, the Waynesboro Police Department announces the retirement of Officer Walter Wallace effective May 30th. Officer...

Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Thursday, May 27, 2021

The agency also posted the video of his final dispatch where Wallace heard a message from the dispatcher. He was surrounded by people applauding him outside of his police cruiser.

You can watch the full video below:

We will miss you Walter!!!!!!!!! Enjoy your well deserved retirement.

Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Thursday, May 27, 2021

