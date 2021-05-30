Advertisement

Crozet man dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Albemarle County Police responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash on Browns Gap Turnpike Saturday morning around 10:45.

The vehicles hit each other head-on just north of Blufton Rd.

The driver of one vehicle, William Marcus Clark II, age 41 of Crozet, Va, died at the scene. The passenger of the same vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The two people in the second vehicle did not report any injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. 

This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2021.

