JMU defeats Missouri, advances to WCWS for first time in program history
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history.
The Dukes defeated No. 8 seed Missouri, 7-2, Sunday afternoon in the deciding game three of a NCAA Super Regional between the two squads.
Missouri jumped out to an early lead when Brooke Wilmes launched a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Dukes tied the ballgame on a sacrifice fly by Lynsey Meeks in the top of the fourth inning. With the game tied, 1-1, JMU broke through with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. Sara Jubas singled home Kylie Thress with two outs and advanced to third on the play. Odicci Alexander followed with a single to shortstop, scoring Jubas, and giving the Dukes a 3-1 lead.
Missouri cut the deficit to one after Jenna Laird homered in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the score 3-2. However, JMU broke the game open in the top of the 7th by scoring four runs, included in the frame were RBI singles by Logan Newton and Emily Phillips. Alexander pitched a complete game for the Dukes, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out six while walking five batters.
Watch Loren LaPorte’s postgame press conference (5/30) here:
James Madison advances to play No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. Thursday with TV coverage on ESPN.
2021 Women’s College World Series Participants
#1 Oklahoma (50-2 Overall)
#2 UCLA (46-5 Overall)
#3 Alabama (50-7 Overall)
#5 Oklahoma State (46-10 Overall)
#10 Florida State (55-10 Overall)
#11 Arizona (41-13 Overall)
Georgia (34-21 Overall)
James Madison (39-2 Overall)
To see the full schedule for the 2021 Women’s College World Series, click here.
