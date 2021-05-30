JMU defeats Missouri, advances to WCWS for first time in program history

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history.

The Dukes defeated No. 8 seed Missouri, 7-2, Sunday afternoon in the deciding game three of a NCAA Super Regional between the two squads.

"We're all like, did that just happen?"@JMUSoftball head coach Loren LaPorte postgame after the #Dukes punch their first-ever ticket to the WCWS: https://t.co/hiCR3AZRk5 pic.twitter.com/bVFjLqzh7T — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) May 30, 2021

Missouri jumped out to an early lead when Brooke Wilmes launched a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Dukes tied the ballgame on a sacrifice fly by Lynsey Meeks in the top of the fourth inning. With the game tied, 1-1, JMU broke through with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. Sara Jubas singled home Kylie Thress with two outs and advanced to third on the play. Odicci Alexander followed with a single to shortstop, scoring Jubas, and giving the Dukes a 3-1 lead.

"I would say it's unbelievable but we all knew we could do it."



Lynsey Meeks, Logan Newton, and Loren LaPorte talking postgame after @JMUSoftball locked up a spot in the WCWS: https://t.co/hiCR3AZRk5 pic.twitter.com/WrMmVQHxFd — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) May 30, 2021

Did you see this #JMU softball fans? Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens tweeting about the #Dukes historic win Sunday: @terrellowens https://t.co/hiCR3AZRk5 pic.twitter.com/lqp0zPMjRM — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) May 30, 2021

Missouri cut the deficit to one after Jenna Laird homered in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the score 3-2. However, JMU broke the game open in the top of the 7th by scoring four runs, included in the frame were RBI singles by Logan Newton and Emily Phillips. Alexander pitched a complete game for the Dukes, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out six while walking five batters.

Watch Loren LaPorte’s postgame press conference (5/30) here:

The 2021 WCWS field is set:



James Madison vs. (1) Oklahoma

Georgia vs. (5) Oklahoma State



(11) Arizona vs. (3) Alabama

(10) Florida State vs. (2) UCLA — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) May 30, 2021

James Madison advances to play No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. Thursday with TV coverage on ESPN.

2021 Women’s College World Series Participants

#1 Oklahoma (50-2 Overall)

#2 UCLA (46-5 Overall)

#3 Alabama (50-7 Overall)

#5 Oklahoma State (46-10 Overall)

#10 Florida State (55-10 Overall)

#11 Arizona (41-13 Overall)

Georgia (34-21 Overall)

James Madison (39-2 Overall)

To see the full schedule for the 2021 Women’s College World Series, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.