JMU drops game two of NCAA Super Regional, game three at Missouri set for Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team lost to No. 8 seed Missouri, 7-1, Saturday night in game two of the NCAA Super Regional between the two squads. The loss snapped a 28-game winning streak for JMU as the Dukes drop to 38-2 overall on the season.

"It's a bounce-back day tomorrow. That's why we play three."



"It's a bounce-back day tomorrow. That's why we play three."

Missouri jumped in front by scoring six runs in the top of the second inning. Cayla Kessinger started the scoring with a solo home run to right field. With two outs, the Tigers scored on an error when JMU first baseman Hannah Shifflett was unable to handle a throw from pitcher Odicci Alexander on what would’ve been an inning-ending play. Following the error, Missouri’s Brooke Wilmes launched a three-run homer to left field before Hatti Moore’s RBI single extended Missouri’s lead to 6-0.

Kessinger added a second home run in the top of the third inning for Missouri while JMU’s lone run came on an RBI double by Logan Newton in the bottom of the 7th inning.

"I think we gotta be more disciplined."

Missouri starting pitcher Laurin Krings was dominant in the circle Saturday night. She struck out ten while allowing just four hits and one earned run in a complete-game. Alexander started for JMU but lasted just 1.2 innings. She allowed four hits and six runs, though only one run was earned. Alissa Humphrey pitched well in relief for JMU by allowing just one earned run over 5.1 innings while striking out five.

JMU and Missouri will play a deciding game three of the NCAA Super Regional Sunday at noon on ESPN. The winner advances to the Women’s College World Series.

