Military Families Facing Food Scarcity Across the Valley and U.S.

Augusta County, Va. (WHSV) - Ahead of Memorial Day, many service men and women are struggling here at home as an increasing number of military families and veterans are facing food scarcity.

“Could you imagine being overseas, deployed in another nation and literally having to put you life on the line and not knowing whether or not your family had food that night?” asks Steve Easton, Co-Founder of Legaci Eats, a non-profit dedicated to feeding the hungry across the Shenandoah Valley.

That is the unfortunate reality for the estimated 1.5 million military members and veterans across the U.S. who are at risk for food scarcity.

“There are cities in America where eighty percent of the population of the school are military families and almost forty percent of those qualify for SNAP benefits, so thirty percent of the active military qualify for snap benefits, that’s just crazy,” said Easton.

Some of these families are in our own backyard, sprawled across the Shenandoah Valley.

“Here in the Shenandoah Valley area probably thirty percent of the people we serve have a correlation or a direct relation to military service or something to that nature,” said Easton.

Easton said many of these families refuse to ask for the help they need out of pride, and that’s where Legaci Eats comes in.

“What we do day in and day out is do the best we can to reach out to those in our local community who are of those 1.5 million and make sure they know that there’s people here that have their back, that their community stands with them,” said Easton. “Especially on memorial day we’re honoring those that have passed on by making sure we take care of whose still here. "

Legaci Eats asks anyone who knows a veteran or Military Family in need to contact them on Facebook or via Email.

“We can approach these people in a way that’s not gonna lessen who they are, we can show appreciation and respect for their sacrifice and we can get them help right away,” said Easton.

