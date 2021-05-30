Advertisement

Miller-Kite House Museum reopens

By Colby Johnson
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Miller-Kite House in Elkton opened today for the first time this season. The home in Elkton was built in 1827 and served as Stone Wall Jackson’s headquarters during the Civil War’s Valley Campaign in 1862.

The museum provides visitors with a look at the valley’s Civil War history as well as the history of the town of Elkton. It was open Sunday for the first time since Labor Day, after a tough year funding wise due to the pandemic.

“It has been somewhat of a struggle because of our fundraising events we had to cancel for last year,” said Casey Billhimer, Vice President of the Elkton Historical society. “So the only income we had last year was people that would come on Sundays and donate, that’s basically all that we made last year.”

The museum does plan to hold fundraisers later this year. It will now be open every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Labor Day weekend. It is free to the public.

