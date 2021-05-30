Advertisement

Two bicyclists injured in hit and run in Nelson County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating after a hit-and-run crash in Nelson County Saturday night.

Two bicyclists were traveling south on Route 151 near Devils Backbone Brewery around 9:30 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

One bicyclist, a 54-year-old female from Pennsylvania, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The second bicyclist, a 36-year-old female from Pennsylvania, suffered minor injuries.

Both women were wearing helmets with headlights and reflective vests, and their bicycles were equipped with flashing lights.

Evidence collected at the scene suggests the vehicle was a dark gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited.

The Jeep Cherokee will be missing its side passenger mirror and may have a damaged right headlight. It may have additional damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and Son awarded check for $5 Million after winning top prize in scratch-off.
Father and son win $5 million from Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets
Officials: 46-year-old Virginia man drowns in Outer Banks, NC
Crozet man dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday
The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first...
JMU defeats Missouri, advances to WCWS for first time in program history

Latest News

Veterans with the Dayton American Legion salute during "Taps."
Valley veterans honor fallen soldiers
A bell was rung after every name was read.
Names of fallen soldiers read at Veterans Memorial Park
Evening Weather Forecast
On this day: 12 people are killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting
Shenandoah County veteran stands over I-81 to share meaning of Memorial Day