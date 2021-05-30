Two bicyclists injured in hit and run in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating after a hit-and-run crash in Nelson County Saturday night.

Two bicyclists were traveling south on Route 151 near Devils Backbone Brewery around 9:30 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

One bicyclist, a 54-year-old female from Pennsylvania, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The second bicyclist, a 36-year-old female from Pennsylvania, suffered minor injuries.

Both women were wearing helmets with headlights and reflective vests, and their bicycles were equipped with flashing lights.

Evidence collected at the scene suggests the vehicle was a dark gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited.

The Jeep Cherokee will be missing its side passenger mirror and may have a damaged right headlight. It may have additional damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.