Wedding venues prepare for more people tying the knot this summer

Shelby Irwin with CrossKeys Vineyards says it is great to see weddings back, especially for those that were postponed due to the pandemic.
CrossKeys Vineyards holds wedding ceremony over the weekend
CrossKeys Vineyards holds wedding ceremony over the weekend(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s wedding season and after a tough year in the pandemic, many venues are glad to see more people tying the knot this summer.

CrossKeys Vineyards in Mount Crawford held its first wedding of the season earlier this month and just wrapped up a ceremony on Saturday.

Shelby Irwin, Events Manager at the vineyard, said they have weddings spanning from 20 people to 120.

“It’s been great to have them back. It’s been great to be able to hold them in person again and have everybody start celebrating together,” Irwin said.

Irwin said it is great to see the ceremonies happen, especially those that were postponed due to the pandemic.

“We’ve had a couple weddings that have been planning this since 2018, 2019, supposed to get married in 2020. Here we are in 2021,” Irwin said.

Weddings were put on pause at CrossKeys Vineyards from March to August of 2020 and Irwin said they only had a few in the fall, so they are looking forward to at least one a week for the next few months.

