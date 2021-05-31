Ceremony to honor promotion anniversary of Samuel L. Gravely, Jr., first African American promoted to Navy Admiral

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will declare June 2 to be Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr. Day in honor of the 50th anniversary of his promotion to Admiral, according to the Richmond Virginia Council Navy League.

Gravely, a Richmond native, was the first African American admiral in the United States Navy. He rose from the rank of Seaman to Vice Admiral and was the first African American to command a US Navy warship.

[ Loved ones of Richmond Navy trailblazer Admiral Samuel Gravely plan memorial statue in hometown ]

According to a release, his firsts also include “the first African American to command an American warship under combat conditions (TAUSSIG DD 746), the first African American to command a major naval warship (JOUETT CG 29), the first African American admiral, the first African American to rise to the rank of Vice-Admiral, and the first African-American to command a U.S. Fleet (Commander, US 3rd Fleet).”

The Navy honored him by naming a destroyer after him, the USS SAMUEL G. GRAVELY JR.

The Richmond Virginia Council Navy League (RVCNL) of the United States will host a ceremony to honor the anniversary of Gravely’s promotion at the Virginia War Memorial on June 2 at 10:30 a.m.

According to the RVCNL, Northam’s proclamation of Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr. Day will be read and presented to crew members of the USS GRAVELY.

“Representatives of the Richmond Navy League Council, the United States Navy and family members of Admiral Gravely will recognize the many accomplishments of his naval career and the role played in breaking down barriers in the military for African Americans and other minorities,” a release from RVCNL.

