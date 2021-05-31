Constitution Party of VA collects signatures to qualify for November ballot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You might not know their names, but TC Phipps and Samm Tittle hope to change that.

“We want the opportunity to get on the ballot and let them see there’s somebody out there busting it, working hard,” Tittle told visitors to the Roanoke City Market.

Phipps is running for Governor. Tittle for Lieutenant Governor. Along with David Adam McKelvey, who is running for Attorney General, they hope to offer Virginians an alternative.

“The Constitution Party basically wants to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic, including Democrats and Republicans if that’s what it takes,” Phipps told WDBJ7.

“So why are we doing this? We’ve got to save babies. We’ve got to save that Second Amendment,” Tittle said.

We met them on a recent Saturday as they gathered signatures they need to get their names on the November ballot.

It hasn’t been easy.

“Well, we got kicked out of a mall,” said Constitution Party of Virginia Chairman John Bloom.

He said they have to collect 2,000 signatures statewide, and 50 in each congressional district.

They’re collecting names in person, but supporters can also find a petition for each candidate on the Constitution Party website.

“There’s a petition out there that people can download, don’t need witnesses,” Bloom said. “Fill out all of the information, sign it, send it to me, send it to Mr. Phipps, send it to Samm Tittle.”

A June deadline is looming, but the candidates and their party chairman say they are hopeful they can qualify.

“Look for us on November 2nd,” Phipps told one of the registered voters he met. “We’re going to be there.”

For more information on the Constitution Party of Virginia, click on the following link.

