Harrisonburg teen overcomes disability, earns prestigious award

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

After overcoming a severe brain injury and a disability, a Harrisonburg teen is receiving a prestigious award. Makayla Keplinger, 18, has had to work a lot harder than most.

“I have some learning disabilities and I also have erb’s palsey so things are harder for me,” said Keplinger.

Makayla was born a micro-preemie and suffered from brain bleeds in her first couple of days. Now, Makayla is receiving an honor of a lifetime.

“I’m the very first one of my troop VA 1199 to earn the Stars and Stripes Award,” said Keplinger.

Some even comparing that award to the Eagle Scout award of the Boy Scouts.

Makayla earned the award through the American Heritage Girls program. It’s a faith based organization that empowers girls and allows them to experience new challenges.

“Other girls...especially special needs girls will see...they can do it. With a little bit of grit, perserverance and help from their troop,” said Keplinger.

To earn the award, Makayla went through an extensive process of lots of writing and working aith a local organization.

“I chose a Christian Camp called Highland Retreat. I made them a mobile campers library because they don’t have books for the kids so they now do because of my mobile campers library,” said Keplinger.

“No longer was she in the background...she was leading. And her confidence came along,” said Lisa Updike, the Director of the Children’s Ministries at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Her message to young girls is simple, but so powerful.

“Don’t give up. Pursue your dreams. Just don’t give up.”

