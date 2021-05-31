Advertisement

Monthly rent prices on the rise

Across the nation, rent prices are increasing rapidly.
Across the nation, rent prices are increasing rapidly.(WHSV)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Across the nation, and here in Charlottesville, rent prices are increasing rapidly.

Rent for an apartment this month in Charlottesville will be 3.7% higher compared to the price of rent last month, according to Apartment List. That outpaces the national increase in monthly rent prices, sitting at a 2.3% increase.

Rob Warnock, a research associate at Apartment List, said this comes with pent-up demand after a slower, and cheaper year for the housing market, putting an end to “pandemic pricing.”

“We see that rent prices today, after going down last year, have come up this year, so quickly, that the price has actually exceeded the kind of extrapolated, projected price of what it would’ve been, without the pandemic,” Warnock said.

If you’re looking to rent soon, Warnock said do it sooner rather than later. He’s not expecting rent prices to stop increasing, at such a fast rate, until the winter.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and Son awarded check for $5 Million after winning top prize in scratch-off.
Father and son win $5 million from Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets
Officials: 46-year-old Virginia man drowns in Outer Banks, NC
Crozet man dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday
Two bicyclists injured in hit and run in Nelson County
The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first...
JMU defeats Missouri, advances to WCWS for first time in program history

Latest News

Veterans with the Dayton American Legion salute during "Taps."
Valley veterans honor fallen soldiers
A bell was rung after every name was read.
Names of fallen soldiers read at Veterans Memorial Park
Evening Weather Forecast
On this day: 12 people are killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting
Shenandoah County veteran stands over I-81 to share meaning of Memorial Day