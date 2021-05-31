Advertisement

Names of fallen soldiers read at Veterans Memorial Park

A bell was rung after every name was read.
By John Hood
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dozens gathered Monday morning outside Veterans Memorial Park to continue a Memorial Day tradition honoring fallen soldiers from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“So many people celebrate it as if it was Veterans Day and it is not Veterans Day. It is in honor of the man and women that died while serving their country,” Penny Cummiskey, Regent of the Massanutton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, said.

The ceremony was organized by Massanutton Chapter of NSDAR and the Fort Harrison Chapter of NSSAR.

More than 250 names were read followed by the ringing of a bell honoring those who not only died years ago, but some of the Valley’s most recent.

Chaz Haywood, Clerk of Court for Rockingham County, had read some of the names and says many were ones that he recognized.

“We also have so many local boys in the last decade. We have Bucky Anderson from Broadway, we have others from right here at Harrisonburg High School,” Haywood said. “I mean there are a lot of recent individuals as well as those that we are remembering back to World War I.”

A wreath filled with American flags representing each service member was laid in front of the memorial wall.

