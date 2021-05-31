On this day: 12 people are killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

(WWBT) - On May 31, 2019, a deadly mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach. 12 people died including a contractor trying to get a permit and 11 other city employees.

The suspect was a city engineer who appeared to randomly target people he worked with.

He was killed in a shootout with police, and the motive behind the attack is still unclear. Hear from those who witnessed the nightmare, as well as from family members of those who died in Episode 6 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast.

