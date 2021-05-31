Advertisement

Teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension

By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia gym teacher is fighting his suspension after he spoke out at a school board meeting against proposed policies to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal group, wrote a letter Friday to Loudoun County Public Schools on behalf of Leesburg Elementary teacher Tanner Cross.

The letter demands Cross’ reinstatement. Cross was suspended after he told a May 25 school board meeting that he could not abide by proposed rules that would require teachers to address transgender students by their chosen gender.

The school board is reviewing its policies in conjunction with a state mandate requiring all school systems to update their policies on transgender students.

