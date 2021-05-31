Advertisement

VA man, woman on the run after abducting children from family member’s home

The 2-year-old and 4-month old are safe and not with the suspects
Grayson Co. authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of child abduction.
Grayson Co. authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of child abduction.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for two fugitives accused of child abduction.

Deputies responded to a home on Highlands Parkway just before midnight. The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old James Steven Armstrong, of Troutdale, and 31-year-old Carly Michelle Mattingly, of Marion, unlawfully entered a family member’s home, where they are accused of assaulting the family member before taking their 2-year-old and 4-month-old boys from the home. The children are safe and no longer with the suspects, who are on the run.

The Smyth County Department of Social Services had previously removed the children from Armstrong and Mattingly and placed them with the family member in Grayson County.

In addition to child abduction, the two are wanted for breaking and entering, domestic assault, and child endangerment. The suspects were last seen driving a white Jeep SUV, potentially a Cherokee or Liberty. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-773-3241.

The United States Marshal Service is working on the case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and Son awarded check for $5 Million after winning top prize in scratch-off.
Father and son win $5 million from Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets
Officials: 46-year-old Virginia man drowns in Outer Banks, NC
Crozet man dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday
Two bicyclists injured in hit and run in Nelson County
The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first...
JMU defeats Missouri, advances to WCWS for first time in program history

Latest News

Veterans with the Dayton American Legion salute during "Taps."
Valley veterans honor fallen soldiers
A bell was rung after every name was read.
Names of fallen soldiers read at Veterans Memorial Park
Evening Weather Forecast
On this day: 12 people are killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting
Shenandoah County veteran stands over I-81 to share meaning of Memorial Day