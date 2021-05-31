Valley veterans honor fallen soldiers

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Veterans in the Valley spent Memorial Day honoring soldiers who didn’t make it home, holding ceremonies in Grottoes and Dayton to remember those heroes.

The town of Grottoes and its veterans held a memorial ceremony at the veterans monument in front of the town hall to honor soldiers from the town who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We feel it’s very important as a town that we observe our soldiers, our fallen soldiers, our veterans, and this is a great tribute to them,” said Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster.

The town’s veterans led the ceremony and remembered their fallen brothers.

“If anybody’s been in the military this is one of the most important days of the year because we are showing respect for all the ones that’ve gone on before us,” said Bill Martin, a Vietnam vet from the town.

Martin adds that he hopes ceremonies like the one in Grottoes will make people remember the gravity and importance of the holiday.

“This is a very important day in history, people should remember it for all of the ones that have passed away,” he said.

In Dayton, members of American Legion Post 27 played “Taps” to honor fallen soldiers and remember those who impacted their lives.

“I think of my cousin, who was killed in Vietnam on his first day out in combat,” said Major Steve Owen, the American Legion Post adjutant.

Owen says that people often take their freedoms for granted, and don’t realize all that our soldiers have done not just for our country, but for nations across the world.

“To bring freedom to other people and the only thing that has been asked for was the amount of ground that it took to bury the soldiers who were killed in combat,” said Owen.

Owen also asks any area veterans to join the American Legion Post in Dayton.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.