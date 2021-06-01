Advertisement

‘4 Our Freedom’ hosts annual 5K virtually

'4 Our Freedom' hosts a 5k to raise money for veterans
'4 Our Freedom' hosts a 5k to raise money for veterans(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ‘4 Our Freedom’ is an organization that hosts an annual 5K to raise money for veterans.

This year the race will be held virtually to accommodate people who still wish to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

People are permitted to run in the race from anywhere in the world, while the funds raised benefit veteran support organizations in and around Charlottesville.

“Some people find it quite overwhelming to be in a big group and to do it actually in person, so it’s nice to be able to do it at your own time. You can do it on the treadmill. You can do it however you like,” said project director Bethan Browning.

The race can be completed at any time on any course throughout June.

‘4 Our Freedom’ provides an area on their website where people enter their start and finish times which help them determine how fast runners completed their courses. Certain placements in the race are eligible for prizes.

‘4 Our Freedom’ raised $28,000 through past years of their annual race.

“We would just like people to join us and help to honor and support military vets and their families in central Virginia,” Browning said.

Registration is currently open.

