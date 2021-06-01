Augusta County Sheriff in search of runaway juvenile

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway who was last seen at her Craigsville home on May 31, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m.

Audrey Rose Ingram is 15 years old. She is described as five feet and five inches tall, 125 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information about this runaway, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

