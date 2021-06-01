Be cautious of door-to-door scams, says the BBB

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning residents to be cautious of door-to-door scams.

The BBB recommends people should have a plan in place when they come knocking at your door:

Ask about licensing - Ask if the salesperson has checked in with the city or HOA and gotten proper licensing. Not sure? Call the HOA, city or township offices to verify.

Check identification - A reputable seller will provide all the information asked of them, including a photo ID and a business card.

Verify the individual and the company - A legitimate salesperson should not have a problem with having their identity checked with a quick phone call to the company.

Read the contract closely - If you are interested in a product or service, get everything in writing including price, contract details and all other terms and conditions.

Don’t give in to pressure - Watch out for high-pressure sales tactics and be aware that anything you sign might well constitute a contract.

Do the Math - Be wary of automatically renewing subscriptions and make sure you check the average subscription costs for any magazine that interests you. Most magazines have detachable postcards inside with some of the lowest rates available.

Know your rights - The Federal Trade Commission’s Three-Day Cooling-Off Rule gives the customer three days to cancel purchases over $25 that are made in their home or at a location that is not the seller’s permanent place of business.

Stand strong - Be careful about allowing strangers into your home. If you do allow a salesperson inside your home and decide during the presentation that you are not interested in making a purchase, simply ask them to leave.

If you have issues with door-to-door solicitors can file a complaint on BBB.org, as well as with their local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.