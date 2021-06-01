Advertisement

Boy scout troop holds annual flag retirement ceremony in Town of Shenandoah

When a flag is worn down it is retired and may be burned in a ceremony.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members came together on Memorial Day in the Town of Shenandoah for an annual flag retirement ceremony at Veterans Park.

When a flag is worn down it gets retired, and members of Boy Scout Troop 8 led Monday’s retirement ceremony.

They then placed pieces of retired flags into a fire pit stripe by stripe and veterans in attendance were invited to participate in the ceremony.

“It’s all about veterans. If it wasn’t for veterans we wouldn’t be here. We really wouldn’t. If it wasn’t for veterans we wouldn’t have a country right now and we love them, we thank them, and we praise them,” Lee Brewer with Troop 8 said.

The group remembered those who have served our country and gave their lives in service.

