Central Shenandoah Health District sees “wonderful response” at schools during vaccine distribution

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 vaccine distribution is slowing down for the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) as the shot becomes easier to get.

The health district is moving away from hosting large-scale clinics like you may have seen at the James Madison University Convocation Center and instead move to smaller mobile clinics where they hope to reach people hesitant to get the vaccine.

Marsha Rodeffer, the nurse manager with the CSHD says clinic events at schools have had a “wonderful response.”

“[On Tuesday] we were at the high schools which was students about 15 and older and then we also went out to some middle schools, as well,” Rodeffer said. “At Harrisonburg High School [on Tuesday] we had a fantastic turnout.”

For eligible kids to get the shot, parents need to give consent but do not need to be physically present.

“The school administration can do what’s called in loco parentis, and so with the parental written consent [school staff] can be the stand-in adult at the school-based clinic,” Rodeffer said. “That works really well for parents and for us.”

Rodeffer says CSHD staff will be at Bridgeforth Stadium administering vaccines for local graduation ceremonies in the coming weeks. People will be able to choose the vaccine of the choice, she said.

“We will be there to offer then... we’re not sure what the uptake is going to be, but we will be there with all three available vaccines,” Rodeffer said.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.

