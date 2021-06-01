Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Co. authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of child abduction.
VA couple on the run after allegedly abducting children from family member’s home
12 people were killed on Friday, May 31, 2019 in a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach...
On this day: 12 people are killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting
Father and Son awarded check for $5 Million after winning top prize in scratch-off.
Father and son win $5 million from Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets
The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first...
JMU defeats Missouri, advances to WCWS for first time in program history
VA teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension.
Teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter killed colleague at California fire station
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
President Joe Biden marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.
Biden marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
Stalactites inside Grand Caverns
JMU Professor Creating 3D Map of Grand Caverns
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production