Drivers see minimal movement at the pump over holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - AAA reports Tuesday that at $3.04, the national gas price average only increased one penny leading up to Memorial Day weekend. The majority of states saw no change to pump prices or a decline on the week. However, AAA says prices may not stay stagnant for long.

For the week ending May 21, demand jumped to 9.4 million barrels-per-day. AAA says that’s the highest reported number since early March 2020 and up nearly 30% over the same week last year, indicating drivers are filling up more frequently.

“Gasoline supply and demand levels are looking more like typical summer numbers as demand has steadily jumped week-over-week since the end of April and supply declines. The increasing demand and decreasing supply combined with more expensive crude oil prices mean gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout June,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “We could see some decreases early in the month and increases mid-month as the school year ends and summer travel increases.”

Harrisonburg’s average is down two cents from last week at $2.87. Virginia’s average has held steady at $2.93 for more than a week. It is up 21 cents over last month and up $1.17 over June 1st in 2020, according to AAA.

AAA reports that Tuesday’s national average is $1.05 more than last year at this time and 15 cents more expensive than last month. The May national gas price averaged $3/gallon. That is just 11 cents more than the May 2018 and 2019 national averages.

With a $3+/gallon average at the start of June, AAA says this month could prove to be the most expensive average in years.

