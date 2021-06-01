I-64 East reopens following fatal accident involving multiple vehicles

UPDATE 6/1/21 @ 5:15 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Both lanes of I-64 East have reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon near the Hurricane exit.

One person has died and four others have been taken to the hospital with injuries after an accident involving 5 vehicles, according to the Hurricane police chief.

The chief says traffic had already been moving slowly in the area for close to 30 minutes due to an unrelated vehicle fire farther up the road.

The chief says a tow truck rear ended a mobile crane near the rest stop just past the Hurricane exit.

Then three other vehicles were also involved in rear end collisions. The chief says some tried to avoid hitting the vehicles in front of them and ended up getting hit from behind themselves.

The chief says this could have been avoided if drivers had been paying closer attention and maintaining a safe following distance.

The name of the victim who died has not been released.

UPDATE 6/1/21 @ 3:29 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person has died Tuesday in an accident involving multiple vehicles, according to Emergency Services.

Four other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Hurricane Police Chief said.

County 911 dispatchers say the multi-vehicle accident happened near mile-marker 35 on I-64 Tuesday afternoon.

This is near the Hurricane exit.

All westbound lanes are shut down at this time.

No other details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/1/21 @ 3:04 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – All lanes of I-64 westbound near the Hurricane exit have been closed Tuesday after a crash involving several vehicles.

911 dispatchers say the multi-vehicle accident happened near mile marker 35.

No other details have been released at this time.

