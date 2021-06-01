Guns, trucks and $1 million | Governor announces new COVID-19 vaccine incentives

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced new incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor says the new program will be held between June 20 and August 4. It starts on June 20, West Virginia’s Birthday and also Father’s Day this year.

A drawing will be held every week, Gov. Justice announced Tuesday during a press conference.

To be eligible, West Virginians have to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials are working on creating a website for registration.

Governor Justice says West Virginians must register in order to be eligible to win.

On June 20, they will be giving away two full four-year scholarships to any institution in West Virginia to kids that are ages 12-25. They will also be giving away two brand new custom outfitted “Rocky Ridge” F-150 trucks, 25 weekend getaways to state parks and five life-time hunting and fishing licenses. Five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shot guns will also be given away.

Governor Justice also announced a major cash prize of $1 million every week until the incentive program ends.

The governor says these prizes will be purchased out right.

Two grand prizes will be given away on August 4. One person will win $1,588,000 and the runner up will win $588,000. Those prizes will come from his initiative, “Beat 588... Bad.”

Previously, Governor Justice announced a goal of getting 75 percent of those who are 50 years of age and older vaccinated against COVID-19 by June 20.

As of June 1, that goal has been exceeded, Gov. Justice says.

Gov. Justice’s goal of vaccinating 85 percent of West Virginians 65 years of age and older is now sitting at 84 percent.

As of Tuesday, Governor Justice says the number of active cases of coronavirus in the state is 4,550, the lowest it has been since October 27, 2020.

The governor also announced the May revenue surplus is $152.2 million. The year-to-date collections is at a surplus of $389 million.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.