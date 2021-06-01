HFD names new Deputy Chief of Support Services

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Marques Bush, a 24-year veteran of emergency services, has been selected as the new Deputy Fire Chief of Support Services for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, according to a press release from HFD Tuesday.

HFD says Bush most recently served as an Assistant Chief with the St. Andrews Fire Department in Charleston, South Carolina. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership and Public Administration from Waldorf University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia Southern University. He also holds national credentials as a Fire Officer and Instructor.

During his time with St. Andrews Fire Department, HFD says Bush spearheaded several major projects, including a comprehensive apparatus replacement program, personal protective equipment program, diversity and inclusion program, and community outreach programs.

He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and serves actively with the Safety, Health, and Survival Section.

“I am thrilled to be welcoming Marques to our family,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “Chief Bush brings a passion for the fire service that truly aligns with our core values. His journey to Harrisonburg has been punctuated by compelling experiences coupled with a commitment to continuous professional development.”

Bush was selected after a rigorous process that drew more than 60 applicants. The process included written responses to a questionnaire, a series of interviews, and a timed exercise and presentation before a panel, according to HFD officials.

Members of the Department at all ranks, including civilian and uniformed, as well as leaders from the city, participated. Officials say Bush expressed humility in accepting the position.

“My family and I are incredibly excited to make Harrisonburg our home,” he said. “I know that I have much to learn about the HFD, but I am already tremendously impressed with the Department’s demonstrated commitment to excellence. I look forward to contributing as a part of the team to our shared success for our community.”

Bush’s first day is expected to be June 14. As the Deputy Chief of Support Services, Bush will oversee several programmatic areas including Health, Safety and Wellness; Human Resources; Training; Information Technology; and Logistics.

Bush is married to his wife, Katie, and they have three school-aged children: Aidan, Keegan, and Tierney.

