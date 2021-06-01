Advertisement

Lake Arrowhead Beach in Luray is open for the season

Beach activities include fishing, volleyball, and canoeing.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Lake Arrowhead Beach opened Memorial Day weekend and many made their way to the shore on Monday.

The beach is a part of Lake Arrowhead Park, a 134-acre outdoor space that was built in the early 1970s. At the park you can go fishing, hang out on the beach, or canoe.

Jen Jenkins, Superintendent of the Luray Parks and Recreation Department, said that it is great to see everyone in the park again after the tough year.

“We are a community-driven town. We like to schedule lots of community events, have lots of things going on in the summer, so it is really nice to be up and running again,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said they are looking forward to holding more summer events this year including the July 4th event in Downtown Luray.

Lake Arrowhead Beach will be open until Labor Day every Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no lifeguards on Mondays and Tuesdays.

You can find more information on upcoming events here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Co. authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of child abduction.
VA couple on the run after allegedly abducting children from family member’s home
12 people were killed on Friday, May 31, 2019 in a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach...
On this day: 12 people are killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting
Father and Son awarded check for $5 Million after winning top prize in scratch-off.
Father and son win $5 million from Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets
The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first...
JMU defeats Missouri, advances to WCWS for first time in program history
VA teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension.
Teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension

Latest News

Stalactites inside Grand Caverns
JMU Professor Creating 3D Map of Grand Caverns
Last week to vote early in person for June primaries in Virginia
Virginia Organizing to hold protest on proposed MRRJ renovations
Shenandoah National Park Murders- 25 Years Later
Report tells of sexual assault, racism at military institute