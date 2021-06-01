Lake Arrowhead Beach in Luray is open for the season

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Lake Arrowhead Beach opened Memorial Day weekend and many made their way to the shore on Monday.

The beach is a part of Lake Arrowhead Park, a 134-acre outdoor space that was built in the early 1970s. At the park you can go fishing, hang out on the beach, or canoe.

Jen Jenkins, Superintendent of the Luray Parks and Recreation Department, said that it is great to see everyone in the park again after the tough year.

“We are a community-driven town. We like to schedule lots of community events, have lots of things going on in the summer, so it is really nice to be up and running again,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said they are looking forward to holding more summer events this year including the July 4th event in Downtown Luray.

Lake Arrowhead Beach will be open until Labor Day every Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no lifeguards on Mondays and Tuesdays.

