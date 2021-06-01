Advertisement

Last week to vote early in person for June primaries in Virginia

The Virginia primaries are scheduled for June 8.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia primaries are scheduled for June 8. This election will decide the Democratic candidate for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, as well as Democratic and Republican delegates for the Virginia House and local offices.

Here are some dates to keep in mind:

Harrisonburg

  • Early voting happening now until June 5 (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
  • Absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 8 or returned in person at the Registrar’s office
  • Contact Registrar’s office: 540-432-7707

Staunton

  • Early voting happening now until June 5 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Contact Registrar’s office: 540-332-3840

Waynesboro

  • Early voting happening now until June 5 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • May 28 was the last day to mail an absentee ballot
  • Contact Registrar’s office: 540-942-6620

Page County

  • Early voting happening now until June 5 (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
  • Contact Registrar’s office: 540-743-3986

Rockingham County

  • Early voting happening now until June 5 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • Contact Registrar’s office: 540-564-3055

Shenandoah County

  • Early voting happening now until June 5 (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
  • Absentee ballots may be dropped off inside the registrar’s office (8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.) through June 8
  • Absentee ballots mailed by June 8 and received by noon June 11 will be counted
  • Contact Registrar’s Office: 540-459-6195

“This year is kind of like a benchmark because no excuse early voting started last year, but it also had the pandemic. This year we will be able to see kind of what no excuse early voting is going to bring in terms of how many more people we get early voting,” Staunton Registrar Molly Goldsmith explained. If we are getting a higher percentage of people that come out to the polls.”

If you have any questions about how, when or where to vote, be sure to contact your local registrar’s office for more information.

