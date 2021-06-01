Page County Sheriff Requesting Emergency Funding

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday night at 7 p.m., and on the agenda is an emergency funding request from Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

Sheriff Cubbage is requesting items that will help the department be more prepared for an active shooter situation like the one on February 26 that killed Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum.

Included in the request are 39 active shooter bags, 20 rifles including 12 fully automatic, bullet proof chest plates and vests, and a public safety drone.

“During recent events we’ve really noticed that a lot of our equipment is old and outdated so we’ve made those requests to the board to make sure that we can have the tools we need to keep our community safe,” said Cubbage.

Cubbage has delayed the request until now due to prioritizing budgets, but says he his optimistic the board will give the Sheriff’s Office what they need.

“They’ve been very receptive to the needs that we have. I feel that we’ve had a great working relationship this year, so I just hope that they’ll see that need for our community,” said Cubbage.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.