Advertisement

Page County Sheriff Requesting Emergency Funding

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday night at 7 p.m., and on the agenda is an emergency funding request from Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

Sheriff Cubbage is requesting items that will help the department be more prepared for an active shooter situation like the one on February 26 that killed Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum.

Included in the request are 39 active shooter bags, 20 rifles including 12 fully automatic, bullet proof chest plates and vests, and a public safety drone.

“During recent events we’ve really noticed that a lot of our equipment is old and outdated so we’ve made those requests to the board to make sure that we can have the tools we need to keep our community safe,” said Cubbage.

Cubbage has delayed the request until now due to prioritizing budgets, but says he his optimistic the board will give the Sheriff’s Office what they need.

“They’ve been very receptive to the needs that we have. I feel that we’ve had a great working relationship this year, so I just hope that they’ll see that need for our community,” said Cubbage.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Co. authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of child abduction.
VA couple on the run after allegedly abducting children from family member’s home
12 people were killed on Friday, May 31, 2019 in a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach...
On this day: 12 people are killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting
Father and Son awarded check for $5 Million after winning top prize in scratch-off.
Father and son win $5 million from Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets
The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first...
JMU defeats Missouri, advances to WCWS for first time in program history
VA teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension.
Teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension

Latest News

Stalactites inside Grand Caverns
JMU Professor Creating 3D Map of Grand Caverns
Last week to vote early in person for June primaries in Virginia
Virginia Organizing to hold protest on proposed MRRJ renovations
Shenandoah National Park Murders- 25 Years Later
Report tells of sexual assault, racism at military institute