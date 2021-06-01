Advertisement

Prosecutor begins review of pepper-sprayed soldier case

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press and Daily Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - The prosecutor considering criminal charges in a traffic stop where two officers allegedly mistreated a Black Army lieutenant says he has received the results of the Virginia State Police’s investigation into the case.

The Daily Press reports that Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell says he got the file from police a couple weeks ago.

Body camera footage that went viral last month captured two Windsor police officers, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, pointing guns at U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario as they ordered him out of his SUV during the December 5 traffic stop.

Nazario is suing the department over the traffic stop in which he was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed. No charges were ever filed against him from that incident.

