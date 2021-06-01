Advertisement

Report on racism at Virginia Military Institute due Tuesday

Virginia Military Institute
Virginia Military Institute(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The findings of a monthslong investigation into racism at the Virginia Military Institute will soon be made public.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia says an independent law firm’s final report will be released by Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials ordered the probe after The Washington Post reported that Black cadets and alumni faced “relentless racism.”

An interim report documented their responses. The final report will include recommendations.

VMI was founded in 1839 and is the nation’s oldest state-supported military college. It didn’t accept African Americans until 1968 or accept women until the 1990s.

