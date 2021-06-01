Advertisement

Steven Seagal joins Russian political party

FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Action star Steven Seagal has joined a political party in Russia.

State news agency TASS reports the U.S.-born actor was given a membership card for a party called A Just Russia – For Truth by the party’s chairman.

He was previously a member of the For Truth party, one of the parties that merged to form A Just Russia – For Truth, according to TASS.

Seagal will reportedly work with the party on environmental issues.

The party said Seagal can’t run for office because of his U.S. citizenship, but foreign citizens can join political parties as long as they also hold Russian citizenship.

Seagal was granted his Russian citizenship in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Co. authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of child abduction.
VA couple on the run after allegedly abducting children from family member’s home
12 people were killed on Friday, May 31, 2019 in a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach...
On this day: 12 people are killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting
Father and Son awarded check for $5 Million after winning top prize in scratch-off.
Father and son win $5 million from Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets
The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first...
JMU defeats Missouri, advances to WCWS for first time in program history
VA teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension.
Teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension

Latest News

A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter killed colleague at California fire station
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
President Joe Biden marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.
Biden marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
Stalactites inside Grand Caverns
JMU Professor Creating 3D Map of Grand Caverns