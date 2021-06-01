Students award $30,500 to Local Nonprofits

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge is recognizing the work of 15 teens in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County that culminated in grants totaling $30,500 to 12 nonprofit organizations, just in time for the end of the school year.

The Youth Philanthropy Council, a program run by their local Community Foundation since 2008, provides opportunities for high school students to run their own grant-making program.

“They bring a fresh and very personal perspective on our social sector and our community,” said Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation.

According to the release, in the fall of 2020, the students invited a panel of four speakers to address the impact of COVID-19 on childcare, education, mental health, and homelessness.

They say the students learned that many community members were unable to provide for even the most basic needs of their families, especially in the earliest days of the pandemic.

They say it was this insight that led the YPC to announce that their grants for 2021 would support programs and services assisting local residents with basic needs. The students chose this focus to reduce the stress that the pandemic was placing on families and to provide a more supportive environment for their peers.

The Community Foundation allocates $25,000 for YPC Grants. Additional gifts, including a $5,000 grant from The Shenandoah Valley Kiwanis Club, brought that total up to $30,500. This enabled the YPC to support even more charitable work serving local youth in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, according to the release.

“The students were eager to continue the YPC, even though that meant meeting online the entire year. Their commitment to this process has been inspiring,” said Cristina Casado, the Foundation’s former Director of Community Engagement, who has overseen the YPC for the last four years. “Even as the pandemic transformed their lives, they wanted to continue supporting the work carried out by nonprofit organizations helping their peers. They believe that this is a time to take care of each other.”

The Foundation says they have seen how deeply the YPC positively influences students’ thinking about community involvement, motivates them to engage with issues that interest them, and prepares the next generation of leaders, philanthropists, and volunteers.

“There is no greater feeling than knowing you positively impacted someone else and that is what I love about YPC. It has made me realize, especially this year, that I want to help others and make the world a better place to call home,” said Graham Duncan, who just completed his second year with the YPC.

This year, the YPC was comprised of 15 sophomores, juniors, and seniors from ten local public and private high schools in the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, and Augusta County.

Each YPC member independently reviewed and evaluated the 26 grant applications. They worked together in teams, and then as a whole, to arrive at a consensus about which organizations to support and how best to allocate $30,500 in available funds between them.

This year’s grant recipients are:

ARROW Project

Blue Ridge CASA for Children

Blue Ridge Legal Services

Community Child Care

Iglesia Shalom Nuevo Comienzo

Institute for Reform and Solutions

Jones Garden

Mental Health America – Augusta

New Directions Center

Shenandoah Valley Community Focus

Valley Children’s Advocacy Center

Valley Hope Counseling Center

Since 2008, the YPC has granted a total of $220,500 to local nonprofit organizations serving youth. Throughout those years, the Foundation says that the youth participating in the YPC have consistently recognized the importance of ensuring that their peers have access to programs and services that support their well-being.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.