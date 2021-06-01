Waynesboro Assessment Center to transition back to Urgent Care

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health reports that on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Waynesboro Assessment Center on Lew Dewitt Boulevard will transition back to be a full-service Urgent Care, including laboratory and x-ray services.

Simultaneously on June 8, COVID-19 testing for those with respiratory symptoms will be available at three Urgent Care locations: Staunton, Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro.

On March, 19, 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic emerging in the Shenandoah Valley, Augusta Health converted its Waynesboro Urgent Care to be the Waynesboro Assessment Center to evaluate, treat, test and educate those who were experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19. Now, 15 months later, the facility is transitioning back to its Urgent Care status, according to Augusta Health.

“This is a very positive sign for the community that we are progressing towards a ‘new normal’”, said Liz McWhirt, RN and Practice Administrator for Urgent Cares. “We’ve been closely monitoring our COVID-19 statistics, and our positive test results and hospitalizations are trending down and staying down. Our COVID-19 vaccination counts are increasing. So, while it’s not a ‘back to normal’ the way it was, it is time to broaden our services in a safe way.”

“COVID-19 testing will now be more convenient for those in the Stuarts Draft and Staunton areas, and access to all Urgent Care services will be more convenient for those in the Waynesboro area,” she added.

Augusta Health says COVID-19 testing for those with respiratory symptoms can be done as an unscheduled, typical Urgent Care visit at any of the three locations. Patients with a physician order for testing for other reasons—such as travel or school requirements—should call Central Scheduling at 833-AHC-HLTH for an appointment.

Augusta Health has processes and procedures to keep patients safe are in place at all three locations, including registering from the car, messaging when the room or technician is available, and, as a healthcare facility, required facemasks while in the building.

For more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.