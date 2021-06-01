Advertisement

Waynesboro Assessment Center to transition back to Urgent Care

Augusta Health reports that on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Waynesboro Assessment Center on Lew...
Augusta Health reports that on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Waynesboro Assessment Center on Lew Dewitt Boulevard will transition back to be a full-service Urgent Care, including laboratory and x-ray services.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health reports that on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Waynesboro Assessment Center on Lew Dewitt Boulevard will transition back to be a full-service Urgent Care, including laboratory and x-ray services.

Simultaneously on June 8, COVID-19 testing for those with respiratory symptoms will be available at three Urgent Care locations: Staunton, Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro.

On March, 19, 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic emerging in the Shenandoah Valley, Augusta Health converted its Waynesboro Urgent Care to be the Waynesboro Assessment Center to evaluate, treat, test and educate those who were experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19. Now, 15 months later, the facility is transitioning back to its Urgent Care status, according to Augusta Health.

“This is a very positive sign for the community that we are progressing towards a ‘new normal’”, said Liz McWhirt, RN and Practice Administrator for Urgent Cares. “We’ve been closely monitoring our COVID-19 statistics, and our positive test results and hospitalizations are trending down and staying down. Our COVID-19 vaccination counts are increasing. So, while it’s not a ‘back to normal’ the way it was, it is time to broaden our services in a safe way.”

“COVID-19 testing will now be more convenient for those in the Stuarts Draft and Staunton areas, and access to all Urgent Care services will be more convenient for those in the Waynesboro area,” she added.

Augusta Health says COVID-19 testing for those with respiratory symptoms can be done as an unscheduled, typical Urgent Care visit at any of the three locations. Patients with a physician order for testing for other reasons—such as travel or school requirements—should call Central Scheduling at 833-AHC-HLTH for an appointment.

Augusta Health has processes and procedures to keep patients safe are in place at all three locations, including registering from the car, messaging when the room or technician is available, and, as a healthcare facility, required facemasks while in the building.

For more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Co. authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of child abduction.
VA couple on the run after allegedly abducting children from family member’s home
12 people were killed on Friday, May 31, 2019 in a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach...
On this day: 12 people are killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting
Father and Son awarded check for $5 Million after winning top prize in scratch-off.
Father and son win $5 million from Virginia Lottery scratch-off tickets
The James Madison softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the first...
JMU defeats Missouri, advances to WCWS for first time in program history
VA teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension.
Teacher opposing new transgender rules fights suspension

Latest News

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is partnering with Augusta Health to create an on-site pantry for...
BRAFB providing healthy foods for patients with diabetes in Augusta County
Two Valley Health Medical Practices Merge in Luray
Two Valley Health Medical Practices Merge in Luray
Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital (FILE)
Virginia Finance Secretary to join Sentara Healthcare
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin reintroduces the Clean Start Act