9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nine-year-old child was accidentally shot by their two-year-old sibling Wednesday, according to the Canton Police Department.

CPD says the children were left unattended with a gun in a car when the shooting happened.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, the nine-year-old was shot in the head and transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11 Tuesday morning in front of 117 South Hargon Street. Their mother and father had gone inside the home to visit with one of their parents.

Police say a two-year-old girl found a handgun in the vehicle and shot her nine-year-old brother in the head. Paramedics were called and the child was taken to Merit Health in Canton, then airlifted to University Medical Center.

The child remains in stable condition. Police say there was another 10-year-old in the car who was not harmed.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said, “Through our investigation, what we have found out so far is the daddy of the kids and mother just stopped here at the daddy’s mother’s house to go inside and visit for a minute, for a short period of time. And the kids were left in the truck and playing around and found the handgun.”

Police say child protective services were called to the home.

The parents of the children are being interviewed by police and will likely face negligence charges for leaving the kids alone in the presence of the handgun.

