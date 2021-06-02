Advertisement

Alleged MS-13 gang member sentenced for role in Raymond Wood murder

Juan Hernandez
Juan Hernandez(Photo: Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An alleged MS-13 gang member has been sentenced for his role in the murder of Raymond Wood.

Juan Hernandez previously pleaded guilty to three charges in relation to the incident.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance says Hernandez wasn’t involved the night of the crime, but assisted others in escaping capture.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with all but two and a half years suspended.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 East reopens following fatal accident involving multiple vehicles
Julie and Lollie's bodies were found 25 years ago in Shenadoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park Murders- 25 Years Later
Audrey Ingram was last seen in her Craigsville home late Monday night.
Augusta County Sheriff in search of runaway juvenile
Family of 8-year-old Roanoke girl thanks community after she is found safe.
Family thanks community after missing 8-year-old girl found safe
Nine charged in online romance scheme involving 200 victims

Latest News

Dukes preparing for WCWS (11 p.m. report)
Dukes preparing for WCWS (11 p.m. report)
Man killed in collision with semi
WHSV has partnered with Sentara RMH to better educate you on health topics. This week, Julie...
Sentara RMH on Diabetes Prevention
A coal miner died Wednesday in a workplace accident in northern West Virginia.
West Virginia coal miner dies in underground accident
Sentara RMH on Diabetes Prevention
Sentara RMH on Diabetes Prevention