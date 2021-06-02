Alleged MS-13 gang member sentenced for role in Raymond Wood murder

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An alleged MS-13 gang member has been sentenced for his role in the murder of Raymond Wood.

Juan Hernandez previously pleaded guilty to three charges in relation to the incident.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance says Hernandez wasn’t involved the night of the crime, but assisted others in escaping capture.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with all but two and a half years suspended.

