Advertisement

Augusta County woman wins $150 grand in Virginia lottery

Gayle Clifton. Photo courtesy Virginia Lottery
Gayle Clifton. Photo courtesy Virginia Lottery(Virginia Lottery)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Gayle Clifton had a ticket for the May 15 drawing as a belated Mother’s Day gift from her husband, according to Virginia Lottery News.

The Craigsville woman won $150,000 with her Powerball ticket.

When the winning numbers were drawn, her ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball number. That would normally win $50,000. However, her husband spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when he bought the ticket. That extra dollar tripled the prize to $150,000, according to Lottery officials.

“It feels like I finally had some good luck!” she told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize.

Clifton, who is retired, says she hopes to use her winnings for some home repair projects, according to Virginia Lottery News.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 East reopens following fatal accident involving multiple vehicles
Audrey Ingram was last seen in her Craigsville home late Monday night.
Augusta County Sheriff in search of runaway juvenile
Isimemen Etute Mugshot
Virginia Tech football player held for second-degree murder in Blacksburg killing
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

Latest News

H.S. Track & Field Highlights (6/2/21)
H.S. Track & Field Highlights (6/2/21)
Overnight Forecast 6/2/2021
Overnight Forecast 6/2/2021
Shenandoah Valley teens making a difference for nonprofits helping their peers
Shenandoah Valley teens making a difference for nonprofits helping their peers
McAuliffe attacked by fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidates in final debate before primary
McAuliffe attacked by fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidates in final debate before primary
Massanutten Technical Center receives record high interest for fall semester from high school...
Massanutten Technical Center receives record high interest for fall semester from high school studen