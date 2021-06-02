Augusta County woman wins $150 grand in Virginia lottery

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Gayle Clifton had a ticket for the May 15 drawing as a belated Mother’s Day gift from her husband, according to Virginia Lottery News.

The Craigsville woman won $150,000 with her Powerball ticket.

When the winning numbers were drawn, her ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball number. That would normally win $50,000. However, her husband spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when he bought the ticket. That extra dollar tripled the prize to $150,000, according to Lottery officials.

“It feels like I finally had some good luck!” she told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize.

Clifton, who is retired, says she hopes to use her winnings for some home repair projects, according to Virginia Lottery News.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.