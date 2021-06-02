Advertisement

Biden, GOP senator meet as infrastructure deadline looms

Shelley Moore Capito to negotiate with Biden over infrastructure.
Shelley Moore Capito to negotiate with Biden over infrastructure.(WHSV)
By Associated Press and Lisa Mascaro
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting with the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

Time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said tapping unspent COVID-19 aid is “key” to reaching a deal. Biden has already sized up that offer as unworkable.

The administration says the deadline for a deal is June 7.

Biden and GOP senators appear to be pulling farther apart as they try to narrow their ideas.

The president is proposing $1.7 trillion on roads, bridges and other investments. The Republicans countered last week with $928 billion.

