Biden, GOP senator meet as infrastructure deadline looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting with the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

Time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said tapping unspent COVID-19 aid is “key” to reaching a deal. Biden has already sized up that offer as unworkable.

The administration says the deadline for a deal is June 7.

Biden and GOP senators appear to be pulling farther apart as they try to narrow their ideas.

The president is proposing $1.7 trillion on roads, bridges and other investments. The Republicans countered last week with $928 billion.

