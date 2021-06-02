Cancer Survivor Day 2021: How one survivor plans to inspire others

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “You go through life and you think that it so important that I have to do this, the house has to be clean and all of this has to be just right and the moment something like that happens you realize none of that matters.”

Back in 2003, Vicki Burner was in the car with her son Alex when something wasn’t right.

“He reached his hand toward the dial and I saw his hand shake and I knew instantly something was wrong,” Burner said.

She immediately called their pediatrician.

“And they did basic neurologic testing on him to see if was stronger on one side and referred us straight to UVA. He was at UVA two days later and in brain surgery the next day,” she added.

Alex, at only three years old and with his family at his side, would embark on a journey of intense chemotherapy, brain surgeries and countless trips to the hospital to treat a brain tumor.

“When he was three and he ran into the hospital but he got wheeled out and [we] had to teach him to walk again. All the stuff he had to deal with,” Vicki said with tears in her eyes.

Though it was a tough time, Alex was still able to make a positive impact on medical staff and other patients, making friends along the way.

“Bruce was on a whole other level, he was a really good friend to have because he was always helping me with stuff,” Alex said.

Now more than a decade later, Alex is healthy and hoping to inspire others.

“It’s going to be alright, God is more powerful than cancer and prayer is more powerful than anything,” he said.

Alex and his family plan to participate in the Shenandoah County Relay for Life, bringing awareness to the hardships of cancer and raising money for research.

“You’re going to make it, it’s hard and there are nights you never sleep and there are nights you just give medicine all night, God will get you through it. We’re here to lend that support,” Vicki said.

The Shenandoah County Relay for Life is happening at Shenandoah County Park on September 10, 2021. To find more information on how to sign up or support, click here.

Cancer Survivors Day is June 6.

