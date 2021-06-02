Advertisement

Charlottesville, Nelson Co. breweries supporting nature trails

(WHSV)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A number of breweries around Charlottesville and Nelson County are offering special menu options to support trail nonprofits and protect access to the outdoors.

“It’s that simple to go and enjoy what you already enjoy and cover the costs for these nonprofits that manage the spaces that people also enjoy,” Rivanna Trails Foundation and the Rockfish Valley Foundation Organizer Chris Gensic said.

A portion of the proceeds from menu items at Beer Run, Kardinal Hall, Random Row, and Selvedge breweries will support the Rivanna Trails Foundation throughout June. In Nelson County, Devils Backbone will be supporting the Rockfish Valley Foundation, which manages trails in the Nellysford/Old Wintergreen area.

“Having outdoor spaces to spread out and get out of their houses and things has been very critical to people’s mental and physical health. There’s a need for more trails, more outdoor spaces, and these nonprofit partners helped quite a bit,” Gensic said.

