Advertisement

Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time

FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.(Source: United Nations via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — For a fifth time, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lost a bid to be freed on bail prior to a November trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a brief order Wednesday rejecting Maxwell’s request.

The appeals court had rejected a bail request once before and her trial judge had thrice said no.

Maxwell has been incarcerated since July. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Epstein killed himself in a federal Manhattan lockup in August 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64 East reopens following fatal accident involving multiple vehicles
Julie and Lollie's bodies were found 25 years ago in Shenadoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park Murders- 25 Years Later
Audrey Ingram was last seen in her Craigsville home late Monday night.
Augusta County Sheriff in search of runaway juvenile
Family of 8-year-old Roanoke girl thanks community after she is found safe.
Family thanks community after missing 8-year-old girl found safe
Nine charged in online romance scheme involving 200 victims

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
President Joe Biden touts businesses offering free prizes in exchange for getting vaccinated.
Biden: 'Get a shot and have a beer'
Dukes preparing for WCWS (11 p.m. report)
Dukes preparing for WCWS (11 p.m. report)
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
California firefighters had job dispute before fatal attack
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden pushes for US voting rights law as restrictions mount