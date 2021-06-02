Harrisonburg school board hears updates on summer projects, HHS2 construction

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many updates coming from the Harrisonburg school board meeting on Tuesday evening, including the future of the city’s second high school, commonly referred to as HHS2, summer projects, and what the fall semester may look like.

Tuesday was the first night the board was together since Harrisonburg City Council voted 4-1 to approve a 4 cent tax increase, which will help restart construction at HHS2. School leaders hope that project will resume in the coming months.

“We’re essentially a bit behind, as you know on that project, so with this we would hope that we could open in the fall of 2023,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said. “It’s very good news and I’d like to thank the city council for working with us on that.”

During the public comment period, board members heard from teachers, parents, and young city students about wearing masks outdoors during recess and gym class. They asked to say farewell to the mask during these activities, but Richards said they will stay for now, but maybe not for much longer.

“When [Governor Ralph Northam] released a lot of restrictions, he also said he was going to keep things in place for school until the end of the school year,” Richards said. “I’ll tell you, I don’t think we’re going to be wearing masks over the summer. We built outdoor learning because they’re safer and there is fresh air. That’s why we built them.”

Board members also heard an update from architects Charles Hendricks and Craig George on the city’s outdoor learning spaces, which played a key role in getting more kids back to in-person learning this spring. They will continue to be used for summer classes and into the future.

When it comes to the fall semester, Richards said Harrisonburg City Public Schools are looking at a full reopening for students.

Richards said instruction hours will likely stay consistent with what students and teachers experienced in the past, and they’re looking at “normal year.”

For more information on the June 1 Harrisonburg school board meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.