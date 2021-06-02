Massanutten Technical Center receives record high interest for fall semester from high school students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One Valley technical school is seeing growing interest from local high school students.

Massanutten Technical Center (MTC) received the most interest ever from high school students for the 2021-2022 school year. Over 1,100 students have asked to take one of MTC’s 21 programs.

“Students really see how successful our school is and how successful they can be by earning a certificate of completion, license, or some sort of endorsement while they’re here at MTC,” Director Kevin Hutton said.

The school is seeing growth in the human services programs and cosmetology, according to Hutton. He says carpentry and trade programs always have solid numbers year to year.

With a shortage of skilled workers, Hutton says they are trying to help fill that need.

“They need people to fill those jobs so they’re contacting us to try to get those individuals so I think a lot of students see, again, if [they] go to MTC they can even make that connection with the businesses for me,” Hutton said.

But growing interest does create more challenges. Hutton says 18 out of MTC’s 21 programs are considered hazardous by the state’s department of education, which limits the number of students in each classroom.

“Do you hire additional staff to meet the hazardous program requirement? But if you do that,” Hutton said, “Where is space and how are you going to transition a lab to be something else?”

He says something else to think about is will MTC become a career exploratory school...

“Or does it become a specialized training facility where it may be a stringent application process that students will have to start completing in order for them to be accepted here? There’s a lot of great questions,” Hutton said. “It’s like, you have these issues, but they’re great issues to have because these issues all wrap around the fact that there are so many students that are interested in MTC.”

For the upcoming fall semester, MTC will work to get as many applicants into the classroom as possible, but Hutton said some students will be asked to wait a year, which he says they’ve had to do in the past before.

Over the next year, Hutton says stakeholders will work together answering tough questions like what does MTC become? Then stakeholders will create a strategic plan which Hutton says will probably be implemented in 2023.

For more information on MTC, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.