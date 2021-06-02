Sentara Healthcare, Cone Health Decide to End Affiliation Plans

NORFOLK, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Healthcare and Cone Health in North Carolina have announced that they will not be joining forces after nearly a year of planning.

Sentara Healthcare announced their affiliation intentions with Cone Health back in August 2020.

Ultimately after leaderships began working together in early 2021, they decided they would be able to better serve their communities if they continued to work independently. They say the decision was difficult one to make.

“Sentara Healthcare and Cone Health are high performing, well respected, community-focused organizations. Those similarities served as the basis for efforts toward an affiliation. I am confident that this mutual decision will not alter either organization’s ongoing commitment to meet the needs of our respective communities. Sentara and Cone Health remain aligned and in agreement that our first priority is to those we serve, and we believe this will be better done as independent organizations,” says Howard P. Kern, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sentara Healthcare. “I have no doubt that Cone Health will remain a top tier health system and will continue to pursue new and innovative ways to provide value for North Carolinians for years to come.”

“We appreciate the efforts of Sentara to work with Cone Health to determine whether an affiliation of our two high-performing organizations is in the best interest of those we serve. Recently, in the final analysis, we mutually decided that we can best serve our communities by remaining independent organizations. We have developed a high regard for the excellent services and outcomes Sentara delivers, and we expect both our organizations to continue to advance our common goals of providing outstanding care for our respective communities.” Terry Akin, Chief Executive Officer of Cone Health, said.

The Chairman of the Cone Health Board of Trustees and Chairwoman of the Sentara Healthcare Board of Directors also offered their appreciation for the work done by both organizations in attempts to improve healthcare.

