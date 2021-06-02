Sentara RMH holds first community vaccine clinic of five.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH held its first of five community vaccine clinics Tuesday afternoon.

Natalie Bass, Director of Quality Management and Clinical Education with Sentara, says the goal is to make it as convenient as possible to get the vaccine.

“We think it is really important that we provide access to the vaccine in the communities where people live and where people work because we understand that it is not always easy to get across town to the vaccine events. So, we want to be present where people are,” Bass said.

100 doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine were available at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center.

The Bonilla family were three of the vaccines administered on Tuesday.

“A lot of people have been dying from the sickness. We have family that have died from that and I think it is really good for us to vaccinate. And to be in a family, you can have it as a memory for your whole life,” Yoani Bonilla said.

Paul Helmuth, Deputy Emergency Coordinator for the City of Harrisonburg, says there will be several community clinics in the city and Rockingham County in the coming weeks. He says they hope to continue education about the vaccine.

You can find more information on a clinic near you here.

